Kolek produced 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 106-105 Summer League win over the Kings.

Selected with the No. 34 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kolek made quite the impression Wednesday after struggling with his shooting in his previous two outings. Through three total appearances in the Summer League, Kolek has produced averages of 11.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.