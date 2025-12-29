default-cbs-image
Kolek is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans with right ankle soreness.

This is a new injury for Kolek, though it does sound minor. While Kolek is in jeopardy of missing this contest, the Knicks could be getting Miles McBride back from his left ankle sprain -- McBride is listed as probable.

