Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans with right ankle soreness.
This is a new injury for Kolek, though it does sound minor. While Kolek is in jeopardy of missing this contest, the Knicks could be getting Miles McBride back from his left ankle sprain -- McBride is listed as probable.
More News
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Returning to bench role Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Nears triple-double in first start•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Making first NBA start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Records first career double-double•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Season-best performance•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Muted role continues•