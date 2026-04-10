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Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Iffy for Friday
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1 min read
Kolek (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto.
Kolek remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. He could see some minutes as the third-string point guard Friday with Miles McBride resting.
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