Kolek provided zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Magic.

With Jose Alvarado (ankle) sidelined, Kolek entered the rotation after sitting out New York's first two games and made the most of his opportunity as a facilitator. He led both teams with nine assists without committing a turnover, an impressive showing in limited minutes. However, his playing time could decrease once Alvarado returns, making Kolek a speculative fantasy option outside deeper leagues.