Bufkin became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Lakers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Lakers will have the option of bringing Bufkin back on a second 10-day deal, though it's unclear if the team intends to do so with Austin Reaves' (calf) return seemingly on the horizon. Bufkin suited up in six games for the Lakers upon signing his 10-day pact, appearing in four of those contests while averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals in 11.3 minutes.