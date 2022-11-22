Dunn recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 110-100 win over Greensboro.

Dunn was one of three Go-Go players that scored in double digits coming off the bench, and he made the most of his minutes since he contributed as a scorer, rebounder and passer. A versatile point guard who's looking for another shot at the NBA level, Dunn has not been consistent or dominant in the G League, but he's been productive with averages of 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.