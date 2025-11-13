Thiero (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

It's the first time all season that Thiero has drawn a questionable tag amid his recovery from left knee surgery. The rookie second-rounder is likely to face restrictions to his playing time upon his season debut, which could come as early as Friday. Thiero's eventual presence could eat into the minutes of Dalton Knecht off the Lakers' bench.