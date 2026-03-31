site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-adou-thiero-available-for-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Lakers' Adou Thiero: Available for Tuesday
•
1 min read
Thiero (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Thiero will be available off the bench after three straight absences. He's not guaranteed any minutes, however.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read