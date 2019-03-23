Caruso tallied 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Nets.

Caruso came off the bench Friday but played 35 minutes in comparison to Rajon Rondo who managed just 25 minutes. The Lakers are out of the playoff race and could turn to Caruso down the stretch, whether off the bench or in the starting lineup. He can provide three-pointers and assists and should be viewed as a potential streaming option in 12-team formats.