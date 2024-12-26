Davis was able to walk without any support and is viewed as day-to-day after exiting Wednesday's 115-113 win over the Warriors late in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Though Davis was unable to return to the Christmas Day contest, his ability to walk without any support on the ankle bodes well for his chances of being available for the Lakers' next game Saturday versus Sacramento. Even so, fantasy managers will still want to keep a close eye on updates pertaining to Davis' status in the coming days.