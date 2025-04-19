Davis (knee) has returned to Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Davis exited the game briefly due to an apparent knee injury, but he returned to the hardwood after receiving treatment. The big man should continue to operate as Dallas' go-to option on offense down the stretch in a game where the Mavericks are down by a wide margin.
