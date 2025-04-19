Davis left Friday's game against the Grizzlies during the fourth quarter with an apparent right knee injury, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Davis limped off the court and received treatment from the trainers while on the bench, and it's uncertain whether he'll return to the game. If he doesn't, Caleb Martin, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall would be in line to see more minutes down the stretch.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Returns to game Friday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Likely to play vs. Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Hits for team-high 27 in win•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Probable for Wednesday•