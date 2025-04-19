Davis closed with 40 points (16-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Memphis.

Davis's game-high 40 points tied for his most points in a contest this season. However, the star big man's dominant outing wasn't enough for the Mavericks to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention. After being traded from the Lakers, Davis averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks in 29.6 minutes across his nine regular-season appearances for the Mavericks, as he missed a significant period due to a left groin strain.