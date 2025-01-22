Davis posted 29 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 victory over the Wizards.

LeBron James might have grabbed headlines after making history with his ninth triple-double of the season, but Davis was a one-man wrecking force for the Lakers and carried the team to victory with an impressive display on both ends of the court. The star big man has recorded nine straight double-doubles despite constantly dealing with plantar fasciitis on his left foot, but it seems the injury isn't slowing him down. He's averaging 25.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in that nine-game span.