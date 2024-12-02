Davis registered 33 points (13-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Jazz.

Although Davis is playing with a pesky foot injury, his production hasn't suffered. Sunday's result extended his double-double streak to five games, and also marked his 13th double-double of the season. The Lakers face a back-to-back game on the road against a tough Minnesota team Monday night. It may be tough for Davis to log a full game after en exhausting run against tough opponents over the past week.