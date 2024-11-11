Davis (eye) won't return to Sunday's game against the Raptors, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis left Sunday's contest in the third quarter after getting poked in the eye on a block attempt. Davis will finish with 22 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 25 minutes of action. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but it should be noted that Davis dealt with a corneal abrasion to the same eye on two occasions last season.