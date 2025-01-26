Reaves finished Saturday's 118-108 win over the Warriors with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the go-to options for the Lakers on offense, but there's no doubt Reaves has been doing a solid job as a third option in JJ Redick's scheme. He's surpassed the 15-point mark in four of his last five outings, a span in which he's averaging 21.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.