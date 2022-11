Reaves chipped in 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Pistons.

Reaves joined the starting lineup for the fifth time this season, and his presence in the first unit coincides with LeBron James' (thigh) absence. Over the last three games without James, Reaves has averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists with an average of 34 minutes of court time over that span.