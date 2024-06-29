Reddish (ankle) exercised his $2.46 million player option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Reddish had the worst statistical year of his career in 2023-2024, during which he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 20.5 minutes in 48 regular-season games. The 24-year-old has bounced around as of late, playing for four different teams over the last three years. Reddish has failed to live up to his draft stock, and he will hope to improve next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025-26.