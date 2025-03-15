Reddish recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded no statistics over his seven minutes of court time in Friday's 131-126 loss to the Nuggets.

With eight players being held out Friday due to injury or illness, the Lakers dusted Reddish off for the first time since Jan. 28. Reddish played one ineffective shift in the second quarter before remaining on the bench for the rest of the game, illustrating just how far he's fallen in the pecking order after he had been a rotation player throughout November and December. Reddish had initially been traded to Charlotte ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, but he ultimately stayed put in Los Angeles after the Lakers nixed the deal due to concerns about the physical of Hornets center Mark Williams.