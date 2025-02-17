Knecht logged eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 42-35 All-Star Game semifinal loss to Shaq's OGs.

Knecht was a standout performer in Team Rising Stars' loss Sunday, knocking in two threes and throwing down a two-handed dunk in transition. Knecht has played just one game since returning to the Lakers, in which he logged 10 points in 17 minutes. The rookie figures to maintain a respectable role off the bench when play resumes Wednesday.