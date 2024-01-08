Russell ended with 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 victory over the Clippers.

Russell returned from a three-game absence but contributed from the bench in the victory. Russell was demoted prior to his tailbone injury due to lackluster play, and it's unclear if coach Darvin Ham will stick with that decision. Either way, Russell saw 31 minutes with the second unit and seemed to be moving without restriction. It may take a few games for the backcourt scenario to settle itself, so keeping Russell on fantasy benches for the week may be the wisest course of action.