Ayton finished with 29 points (14-19 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ayton returned to action after missing Sunday's win over Miami due to back spasms and delivered an extremely efficient performance. With Luka Doncic (finger), Austin Reaves (groin) and LeBron James (sciatica) sidelined, Ayton finished as the Lakers' leading scorer, securing his second outing with at least 20 points through seven regular-season appearances. The big man also grabbed a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his third double-double of the campaign. The 27-year-old was productive on the defensive end against one of his former teams as well, chipping in a game- and season-best three blocks.