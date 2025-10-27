Ayton ended with 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 victory over Sacramento.

It was Ayton's first double-double in three games, and the 22 points were also his best showing in a Lakers jersey. The 27-year-old big man saw increased usage Sunday with both Luka Doncic (finger) and LeBron James (back) sidelined, and his 17 FG attempts equaled his total from the first two games of the season combined. Ayton will play a key role in the Los Angeles frontcourt in 2025-26 and has averaged a double-double in every one of his seven NBA campaigns so far, but Ayton's numbers could be even better than usual in the short term until the team's biggest stars get healthy.