Ayton is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Ayton presumably sustained the knee injury in the first half, during which he posted two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes. Jaxson Hayes started the second half in place of Ayton, though Maxi Kleber could also see increased run the rest of the way if Ayton is unable to return.