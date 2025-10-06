Vincent scored 16 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), adding five assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 loss to the Warriors.

Vincent made his preseason debut after missing the opening game against the Suns, moving into the starting lineup alongside Jake LaRavia. With both LeBron James (pinched nerve) and Luka Doncic (rest) still sidelined, Los Angeles has been able to mix up its rotation, getting a good look at some projected role players such as Vincent. While this was an encouraging performance, Vincent has more competition for minutes this season. He will likely battle for minutes against the likes of LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Nick Smith Jr.