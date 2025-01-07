Vanderbilt (foot) participated in 5-on-5 practice Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After starting non-contact work in late December, Vanderbilt is ramping up his activity after undergoing right foot surgery this past offseason. His next step is to play against teammates in practice, and head coach JJ Redick said the Lakers will have another update soon. Until Vanderbilt is ready to return to the floor, players like Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes should continue serving as a regular members of Los Angeles' rotation.