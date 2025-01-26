Vanderbilt (feet) recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 12 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 118-108 win over the Warriors.

Vanderbilt was cleared to make his season debut Saturday, after missing the Lakers' first 42 games while recovering from offseason surgeries on both of his feet. The Lakers will likely to manage Vanderbilt's playing time coming off the pair of surgeries, though he's not expected to clear 20 minutes with much regularity when Los Angeles is at full strength in the frontcourt. His fantasy appeal is mainly limited to deeper leagues for managers looking for aid in the field-goal percentage, steals and rebounds categories.