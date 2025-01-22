Vanderbilt (foot) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Celtics but has been medically cleared to make his season debut Saturday against the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks over the next few days, Vanderbilt should be ready to join the Los Angeles rotation Saturday after having missed the first 42 games of the season while recovering from surgeries this past May to address a right midfoot sprain and a bone spur in his left foot. Vanderbilt will presumably be facing heavy restrictions right out of the gate, but even once he's fully ramped up, he's likely not going to be asked to cover more than 15-to-20 minutes per game in most contests when the Lakers have all of Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith available.