Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Washington, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Vanderbilt has bounced between LA's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and the NBA club over the last few weeks to get extra work in, but he's not yet ready to return. His next chance to do so will arrive Thursday against Boston.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Recalled by Los Angeles•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Won't return this week•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Returns from G League stint•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Assigned to G League•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Continues ramping up•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Starts non-contact work•