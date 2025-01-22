James totaled 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 win over the Wizards.

Anthony Davis carried the Lakers in scoring in this win, but the impact of James on both ends of the court can't be overlooked. The 40-year-old veteran continues to defy Father Time and became the second player in league history to record a triple-double at the age of 40 or older, something only Karl Malone had achieved in the past. James is averaging 24.7 points, 9.1 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of January and recorded his ninth triple-double of the season in this win.