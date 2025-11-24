James ended Sunday's 108-106 victory over Utah with 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

After attempting just seven shots in his season debut Tuesday, James saw his volume get back to normal in his first road game. The future Hall of Famer played at least 30 minutes in both contests, but the next real test for James' workload will come next week, when the Lakers play back-to-back games at home Sunday against the Mavs and Monday against the Pelicans. So far however, the sciatica that delayed the start of his record-setting 23rd NBA campaign hasn't flared back up.