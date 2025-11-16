The Lakers recalled James (lower back) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, and he's slated to be a full participant in Monday's practice, Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN report.

James has yet to make his season debut while recovering from sciatica that had affected his lower back and right side of his body, though he's trending in the right direction after spending time over the past week practicing with the Lakers' G League affiliate. The 40-year-old superstar reportedly "looked great" and "moved well" during his recent sessions, and if all goes well Monday, he could have a chance at playing in Tuesday's home game against the Jazz. However, the Lakers have four straight days off after Tuesday's game, so the team may be incentivized to give James additional time to rest up following Monday's practice before having him make his debut in a rematch with the Jazz on the road next Sunday.