James closed Friday's 134-132 overtime loss to the Hawks with 39 points (14-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals in 43 minutes.

The future Hall of Famer put up huge numbers, as he led all scorers on the night while delivering his seventh triple-double of the season and the 119th of his career, but his desperation heave as the clock ran down on OT didn't fall. James's 39 points and six made threes both tied his season highs, and the performance from beyond the arc was especially encouraging -- he'd gone just 1-for-23 from long distance over the prior five games.