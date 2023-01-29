Walker (knee) finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-121 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Making his return from a month-long absence due to left knee tendinitis, Walker came off the bench for the first time in his 33 appearances on the season for the Lakers. Having Walker play off the second unit might have just been a measure for head coach Darvin Ham to better manage the 24-year-old's minutes coming back from injury, but Walker won't be guaranteed to see a major spike in playing time even if he replaces Troy Brown or Dennis Schroder in the starting five at some point in the near future. While both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy and available and while Russell Westbrook is handling a high-usage role on the second unit, it will be tough to rely on any members of the Lakers' supporting cast for consistent production, at least on the offensive end.