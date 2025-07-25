Lonnie Walker: Signing overseas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker agreed to a contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walker had his 2025-26 team option declined by the 76ers, and rather than sign elsewhere in the NBA, he'll pack his bags for the Euroleague. He spent time during the 2024-25 season with Lithuania's BC Zalgiris, averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19 games.
