Walker had 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists across 23 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 win over the Warriors.

Walker played a big role in the Lakers' first win of the preseason, as he was one of two starters that scored in double digits and displayed efficiency as a secondary scorer. While it remains to be seen if he will be part of the starting lineup once the regular season starts, the former Spurs guard can still be a decent contributor off the bench, though his inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis might prevent him from being a relevant fantasy contributor.