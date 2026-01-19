Doncic provided 25 points (8-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 win over Toronto.

The Lakers got back on track with Doncic's return, and although the All-Star's shot was a bit off during the contest, he drilled five three-pointers, accounting for five of his eight successful shot attempts. With no back-to-back sets in the immediate future, Doncic should have ample opportunity to rest his groin injury in between contests.