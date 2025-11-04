Smith accumulated 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six assists, two steals and one rebound across 27 minutes during Monday's 123-115 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Smith capitalized on extended minutes Monday with Luka Doncic (rest) and Austin Reaves (groin) sidelined, erupting for over 20 points while knocking down a game-high five three-pointers. The guard, who signed a two-way deal with the Lakers before training camp in September, appeared in 60 games (27 starts) for the Hornets last season, averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per contest. While this level of usage isn't likely to continue, Monday's showing was an encouraging example of the offensive spark Smith is capable of providing when given the opportunity.