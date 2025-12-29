Smith logged 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 win over Sacramento.

Head coach JJ Redick vowed to shake up the lineup prior to Sunday's game, and Smith ended up rejoining the rotation. The 21 points were his second-highest total of the campaign, but fantasy managers should likely take a wait-and-see approach while Redick searches for consistency in his lineup.