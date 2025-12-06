Smith amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 126-105 loss to the Celtics.

Smith has now scored in double digits in back-to-back games, providing the Lakers with a much-needed spark off the bench in the absences of Luka Doncic (personal) and LeBron James (sciatica/back). Smith's playing time has been sporadic this season, and his minutes would likely take a hit if Doncic and/or James were cleared to return Sunday against the 76ers.