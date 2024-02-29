Hachimura registered 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over the Clippers.

Hachimura delivered as a scoring threat during Wednesday's win, but the team could use a little more help from him in secondary categories. It's hard to carve a significant role with LeBron James and Anthony Davis carrying the load, and while the 6-8 Gonzaga product pops for a decent number often enough, he's only averaging 3.8 rebounds per game. Activity off the glass is largely missing from Hachimura's game since joining the Lakers last season.