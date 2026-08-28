Hachimura recorded 29 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes during Japan's 106-78 win over Saudi Arabia in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Hachimura was nearly flawless in his return to international competition while committing zero turnovers. The 28-year-old will begin a new chapter in 2026-27 after signing a two-year, $28 million contract with the Clippers this offseason. Hachimura shot a career-best 44.3 percent from three-point range with the Lakers last season and should provide Los Angeles with another capable floor spacer, though the Clippers' depth on the wing could make consistent fantasy production difficult to come by. He'll likely compete with players such as Max Strus for minutes and isn't guaranteed a starting role heading into training camp.