Williamson finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt,), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 131-95 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Williamson did a little bit of everything for Ontario contributing as a scorer, rebounder, playmaker and defensive stopper being active in the passing lanes, and acting as a rim protector. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as a defensive presence and floor-stretching forward.