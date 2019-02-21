Luke Petrasek: Posts surprising rebounding total
Petrasek scored eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and registered 12 rebounds in the loss Wednesday to Canton.
Petrasek has played in all but three games with the Swarm this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game. Those figures are remarkable consistent to his 2017-18 final totals, in which the forward averaged 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 50 contests.
