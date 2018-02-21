Luke Petrasek: Decent overall game
Petrasek tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's 98-88 win over host Lakeland.
Despite scoring just seven points, the 22-year-old had an decent overall game Wednesday, contributing in a variety of different ways. The first year player out of Columbia is averaging a mere 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest this season with the Swarm.
