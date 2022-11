McClung registered 44 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 141-129 win over Raptors 905.

McClung exploded for season highs in made field goals, made threes and points while recording at least five assists and five rebounds for a second straight game. Across five appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.