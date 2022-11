McClung notched 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Maine.

McClung dished out a season-high 10 assists en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Across nine appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 22.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game.