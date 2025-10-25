Black racked up eight points (3-4 FG, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Hawks.

Black didn't make much of an impact off the bench. He may struggle to find time on the floor unless Jalen Suggs (knee) isn't available, which could happen often early in the season with the team taking a cautious approach with the veteran guard.