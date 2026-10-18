Black (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice, and head coach Sean Sweeney said he will continue ramping up, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Sweeney also added that Black looked good and was moving well in practice after sitting out the entire preseason schedule. The 22-year-old guard is set to continue ramping up in practice and can be considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks until Orlando provides an update on his status. If he needs to miss time, Jase Richardson and Jevon Carter would be candidates for increased burn.